Educators' Union of SA calls on teachers not to report for duty until vaccinated

Over 500,000 teachers will head to 281 sites in the country from Wednesday. The vaccine programme will only run for 14 days.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Educators' Union of South Africa said it was concerned about schools remaining open during the third wave and called on teachers not to report for duty until the vaccination programme had been completed.

Three hundred thousand Johnson & Johnson doses have been made available for those employed in the education sector.

The Department of Basic Education said regular attendance at schools would contribute to the successful implementation of the vaccination programme.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said calls for a stay-away only set the department back.

"The vaccination programme is very important in the fight against COVID."

The department said circulars had been sent to provinces to outline all steps that must be taken before and after the vaccination process.

It added that all provinces were ready to vaccinate education staff this week.

Mhlanga was confident the rollout would work, as the department knew exactly where teachers were and how many staff were in the sector.

He said there were more than 800 circuit offices, 75 district offices and over 25,000 schools in the country.

"We have all the numbers. The majority of them are fully employed by the department. So, it's easy to plan based on that, but of course, it all depends on the movement and cooperation of people."

Recently, concerns were raised about people who weren't healthcare workers getting vaccinated.

Mhlanga said there would be a verification system at all sites.

"When you give us your name or ID, the system will be able to show that it's you. But, if you're not, we're going to verify using the EVDS system."

