Cold front brings heavy rainfall to WC

According to the South African Weather Service, the weather conditions will bring with it heavy rainfall and gale-force winds in the southwestern parts of the province.

CAPE TOWN - A cold front is set to make landfall across parts of the Western Cape on Monday evening.

The provincial environmental affairs department's James-Brent Styan said: “We’re also expecting to see some snowfall on some of the higher peaks of the province and the wet weather is expected to clear up by Wednesday afternoon. But by Friday morning, another cold front is predicted to arrive in the Western Cape.”

Residents have been urged to be prepared in the event of cold weather conditions.

Yellow level 2 warning for winds is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas this evening into tomorrow (21-22 June 2021) spreading to Still Bay in the afternoon. SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2021

Yellow level 2 warning for winds leading to localized infrastructure damages and power interruptions is expected in the Central and Little Karoo, the western interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central parts of the Northern Cape tomorrow (22 June 2021). SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2021

Yellow level 2 warning for winds is expected between to continue this evening over the Garden Route District and the Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape (21 June 2021). SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2021

