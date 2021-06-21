Go

Cold front brings heavy rainfall to WC

According to the South African Weather Service, the weather conditions will bring with it heavy rainfall and gale-force winds in the southwestern parts of the province.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A cold front is set to make landfall across parts of the Western Cape on Monday evening.

According to the South African Weather Service, the weather conditions will bring with it heavy rainfall and gale-force winds in the southwestern parts of the province.

The provincial environmental affairs department's James-Brent Styan said: “We’re also expecting to see some snowfall on some of the higher peaks of the province and the wet weather is expected to clear up by Wednesday afternoon. But by Friday morning, another cold front is predicted to arrive in the Western Cape.”

Residents have been urged to be prepared in the event of cold weather conditions.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA