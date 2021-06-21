Buyani Primary's teachers & pupils receiving counselling after principal killed

The people responsible for the shooting are still at large and the motive for the killing is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Monday said its psycho-social unit had been sent to Buyani Primary School in Finetown near Ennerdale after the principal was shot dead.

Lazarus Baloyi was shot and killed on the school premises on Friday. The people responsible for the shooting are still at large and the motive for the killing is not yet known.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said pupils were receiving counselling.

“The process of supporting the educators and learners at the school will continue. They started today and will continue until we are in a position to say ‘yes, the level of healing is satisfactory.'"

MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has called on law enforcement agencies to go all out and find the perpetrators.

