Business mogul Johann Rupert remembers Jabu Mabuza as 'dear friend & role model'

Many friends and colleagues paid tribute to the former Eskom board chair during a virtual memorial service on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South African business mogul Johann Rupert said businessman Jabu Mabuza was a man with grace, courage and a loyal friend.

Mabuza passed away last Wednesday after he contracted COVID-19.

Many friends and colleagues paid tribute to the former Eskom board chair during a virtual memorial service on Monday morning.

Rupert sent a video message, which was played to mourners, saying Mabuza was a dear friend and a role model to him.

“Jabu was a giver. He wasn’t a taker. He lived an honourable life as a very dear friend and role model. Tot siens ou maat, rus in vrede [goodbye old friend, rest in peace].

Meanwhile, PSL Chairperson Irvin Khoza said Mabuza was a true friend who shared many memories.

“Jabu was a special human being. I was privileged to have been a beneficiary of his kind friendship. Every morning, since Thursday, when I would wake up, I would wake up without interference from TV or radio. I would hear Jabu saying ‘kunjani Khozini?’ which is how he always greeted me.”

WATCH: Jabu Mabuza’s children pay moving tribute to their father

'YOU LEFT ME TOO SOON'

Mabuza's wife Siphiwe said her husband was her everything; her mentor and teacher.

Delivering the eulogy on behalf of Mabuza's wife, Malihu Langa said Siphiwe longed for more time with her husband.

“How I wish we could have one more conversation. One more day for our routine walk. One more day for taking a bath together. Simple things that connected us. You left me so unexpectedly – too soon.”

However, she took comfort in the life lessons she learned from her husband.

“You taught me to celebrate everything in life, no matter how small, as these are all the blessings from God. I carry with me your lessons to always be respectful, humble and grateful in life.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.