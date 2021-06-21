Bhanga slams Mthethwa for sticking with Gqeberha name change despite objections

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela Mayor Nqaba Bhanga on Monday said he did not accept a decision by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to disregard objections to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha.

Mthethwa’s office said that new places’ names like Gqeberha were here to stay.

So far, there have been more than 65,000 objections to the remaining of the metro - but Mthethwa said he had applied his mind and there was no turning back.

The minister said he felt that consultation processes were properly done and the name changes were in line with the country‘s break from its colonial past.

Other places affected by name changes include Port Elizabeth Airport, now known as King Dawid Stuurman Airport and East London Airport, which is now called King Phalo Airport.

Bhanga said so many objections could not be ignored.

He emphasised they were not completely opposed to the name Gqeberha.

