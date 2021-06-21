Authorities looking for cause of fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The blaze broke out on Sunday and damaged one office and a room, which served as the facility's laundry service. The fire was extinguished before it could spread and operations have since resumed.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are trying to work out what sparked a fire at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto over the weekend.

The blaze broke out on Sunday and damaged one office and a room, which served as the facility's laundry service.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread and operations have since resumed.

The Health Department's Kwara Kekana: "No system and laundry machines were affected by the fire and no one was injured. The fire has not affected clinical and laundry services in the facility. Laundry services are running as normal in the hospital."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.