ANC's Besane says meeting with Harrismith Shut Down committee 'successful'

African National Congress (ANC) presidency head Sbongile Besane’s delegation and members of the party‘s Free State interim committee were deployed in the area after two weeks of violent service delivery protests.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) presidency head Sbongile Besane said that they had had a meaningful and successful meeting with leaders of the greater Harrismith Shut Down committee.

Besane’s delegation and members of the party‘s Free State interim committee were deployed in the area after two weeks of violent service delivery protests.

At the heart of the protest was a call for the area to be re-allocated from the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality due to a lack of service delivery.

The meeting on Sunday was a follow-up to last weeks' engagements with angry residents.

Besane said that they had agreed on a number of possible solutions.

On Wednesday, residents will send a list of representatives who will work with the presidency’s office to find middle ground.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.