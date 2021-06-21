ANC in Waterberg halts all political activities after violent branch meetings

Two people were shot and sixteen others were injured during branch general meetings in Lephalale on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Waterberg, Limpopo, has on Monday halted all political activity following violent incidents that left two party members shot.

Sixteen others were injured during branch general meetings in Lephalale on Saturday.

Ward 12 (Ga Seleka) Lephalale Sub region, two ppl were shot & 16 others injuried during an ANC BGM meeting. Apparently Jack Maeko hooligans came with pangas, machetes, knobkerries to intimidate & harm people pic.twitter.com/mgMmiREnb8 Kwena Molekwa (@Ruraltarain) June 20, 2021

The region also condemned those carrying pangas, machetes, knobkerries and other sharp objects to ANC meetings.

The meetings are part of the ANC’s councillor selection process, which will result in some serving in the various councils on behalf of the party following the October local government elections.

Numerous hotspots where tension has been reported include parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and in the Eastern Cape.

Waterberg region spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said meetings could not continue under current conditions and that the party would discuss a way forward with its provincial counterparts.

“Given the horrific incident that happened in Lephalale this weekend, including other incidents that happened in recent days, the ANC in the Waterberg region is concerned about the security of all its members and leaders.”

