3 firefighters injured, one person killed in Philippi blaze

The fire spread through the Jim Se Bos informal settlement just before midnight.

CAPE TOWN - Three firefighters have sustained injuries while battling a blaze in Philippi.

The fire spread through the Jim Se Bos informal settlement just before midnight.

One person died and about 200 homes were gutted, leaving dozens of families displaced.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service's Edward Bosch on Monday said the scene had been handed over to the SAPS for investigation.

“Seventeen firefighting vehicles with 72 firefighters responded to the incident. As the conditions were not favourable, it took firefighters just under nine hours to extinguish the blaze. Three firefighters were also injured, one of them was taken to hospital.”

He said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.