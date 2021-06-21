13,155 new COVID-19 infections, 112 deaths recorded in SA

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 58,702.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twelve more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's known death toll to 58,702.

South Africa has also racked up 13,155 infections over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload now at 1,823,000.

The recovery rate is at 90.4%, with 1,647,000 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 2,141,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,155 new cases, which represents a 23.7% positivity rate. A further 112 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,702 to date. Read more: https://t.co/XSvrmw7yPC pic.twitter.com/ar42d3xiv5 NICD (@nicd_sa) June 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.