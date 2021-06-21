Go

13,155 new COVID-19 infections, 112 deaths recorded in SA

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 58,702.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twelve more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's known death toll to 58,702.

South Africa has also racked up 13,155 infections over the past 24-hour cycle, with the caseload now at 1,823,000.

The recovery rate is at 90.4%, with 1,647,000 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 2,141,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

