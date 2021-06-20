White and Coetzee concede that Benetton were "deserved Rainbow Cup winners"

The Italian side ended a remarkable season turn-around by dismantling the men from Pretoria 35-8 in front of their home crowd.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee said Benetton were fully deserving of their victory in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Final in Treviso.



The home side got off to the perfect start with winger Monty Ioane crossing the line inside the first 5 minutes of play.

Jake White’s men hit back when Madosh Tambwe dotted down after a strong lineout drive, but two more first-half tries, by former Junior Springbok hooker Corniel Els and a penalty try on the stroke of half-time, gave the home team a 12-point lead at the break.

Benetton showed great composure in the second half, adding two more tries to their tally.

The first of which came from flanker Michele Lamaro. Winger, Edoardo Padovani put the icing on the Benetton cake with a 5 pointer in the 57th minute as the Italians secured a memorable win.

“Fair play to Benetton, they thoroughly outplayed us in all areas today,” said Coetzee.

“We have to take the loss on the chin and take the learnings onboard. They were brilliant with their handling and played in the right areas awhile managing to keep the pressure on us right through the game.”

Coach, Jake White said his team had the worst possible start to the game and couldn’t really recover.

“When you give them the good start that we did and they get the crowd behind them, it’s a very difficult place to play. Take nothing away from them though, I thought they played very well and used the wind really well in the first half to pin us down in our own half and they kicked really well too. That made it tough for us to get back into their territory and then every time we did, we turned the ball over”, he said.

It was definitely a day to forget for the Bulls franchise with effectively their “third team” going down 48-24 to Western Province in their opening game of the Currie Cup.

