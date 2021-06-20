WC govt confident it's ready to tackle latest COVID surge

As the nation's currently dealing with over 110,000 active cases, the Western Cape Government said all systems had been put in place to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Government has said it has sufficient resources in place to deal with the demand of the COVID-19 third wave.

The nation's currently dealing with over 110,000 active cases, and authorities have said healthcare services will be scaled up should the need arise.

This comes as the nation deals with its third wave of infections, having recorded over 13,500 new cases over the past reporting period.

Western Cape authorities are positive that this wave won't be as devastating as the second wave earlier this year – provided that the public plays its part in flattening the curve.

The province's Afrox plant has vowed to scale up the provision of oxygen, as the demand increases.

The Cape's bed use rate is at 85%, and its COVID-19 bed use rate stands at 17%.

More beds will be made available if needed.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre will open its doors to become a mass vaccination site early next month, while the Old Mutual vaccine site in Pinelands will be available from Monday.

The Old Mutual site aims to administer 1,400 jabs per day, which will later be ramped up to about 3,000 daily.

Meanwhile, those eligible for the shots will be able to receive their inoculations at 155 sites province-wide this week.

