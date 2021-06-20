Was Bushiri in SA in April? Hawks say they won’t comment on ‘speculations’

The 'City Press' newspaper has reported that Bushiri has managed to flee from authorities in South Africa, after coming in to the country in April.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have said they cannot be drawn on speculations surrounding the reports that the fugitive self-proclaimed prophet Sheperd Bushiri has been in and out of South Africa recently.

The City Press newspaper has reported that Bushiri has managed to flee from authorities in South Africa, claiming he was in the county in April and fled before he was arrested.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled South Africa shortly after they were released on R200,000 bail each, by the local court, citing safety concerns.

The Hawks' Philane Nkwalase said: “We will not be drawn in to comment on speculations on the matter. We, therefore, appeal to anyone with credible evidence that supports these speculations that are doing the rounds to come forward with that information to the police.”

Meanwhile, in Malawi, the extradition case against the couple has been in and out of court after the South African government launched an application to have them brought back to the country to face a slew of criminal charges.

READ: Pretoria High Court postpones fraud case against the Bushiris

They face multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.

Earlier this month, the High Court in Pretoria postponed the fraud and money laundering case to 1 November in absentia.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.