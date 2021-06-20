Thousands of school staff to receive jabs in coming weeks

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the vaccine rollout would start on Wednesday, 23 June, and last until 8 July.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department on Saturday said it was set to vaccinate thousands of staff by end of the second school term.

This is after Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived in the country last week Thursday.

The department said the doses expire on 8 August, so there is enough time to do the vaccinations.



The Basic Education Department announced on Saturday that 582,000 education staff were set to be vaccinated over a 10-to-14-day period.

This will include adults working in public and independent schools including teachers, admin staff, food handlers, cleaners, and officials in district, provincial and national offices.

There are no age limitations, and will include over 60s.

Acting Director-General Granville Whittle said the vaccines would be released to the various provinces on Sunday for distribution on Monday and Tuesday.

He said fixed sites would be used in some provinces, while others would use the hybrid model as well as dedicated time-bound sites.

“Fixed sites will be used in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, KZN, North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. They will probably use hybrid models in the Eastern Cape and Free state; Limpopo has decided to use dedicated time-bound sites.”

He says the national department will do the scheduling of schools, first public then independent.

“We will inform principals of the date of the appointment of a particular school and the schools will then be expected to make that particular appointment.”

WATCH: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga media briefing on COVID and schools

