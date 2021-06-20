Save SA Smelters calls on govt to hasten introduction of chrome ore export tax

The group said government's failure to ban or impose a tax on the export of raw chrome ore has already cost the country tens of thousands of jobs in the industry.

JOHANNESBURG – Advocacy group Save SA Smelters has accused government of sabotaging its own economy and placing over 80,000 jobs on the line.

The organisation said taxation at the very least, would see in the short term, thousands of direct jobs restored.

Last week, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel announced the introduction of tax on the export of scrap metal, adding that one including raw chrome ore would soon follow.

As the ban on scrap metal is now in place, the convenor of Save SA Smelters Lindelani Nyathikazi said tax imposition on the export of raw chrome ore is long overdue.

He said South Africa was missing out on around R8 billion to R14 billion worth of direct tax.

“We are calling on the government to make sure that these announcements, the chrome ore tax and also the latest announcement that has been made in terms of embedded power generation, are together implemented.”

Nyathikazi also said the country has the biggest reserves of ferrochrome across the world, and so imposing a tax will force the market to comply.

