Rain hits West Indies-South Africa Test

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia – Rain has delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and South Africa in St Lucia on Sunday.

South Africa will start their second innings when play gets underway with a lead of 149 runs after the West Indies were dismissed at the end of day two for 149 in reply to the Proteas first innings total of 298.

The away team lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by an innings.

