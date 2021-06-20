NASGB welcomes move to vaccinate over 500k school staff

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said more than 580,000 school teachers and education sector workers are expected to be vaccinated over the next two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) has welcomed the Basic Education Department's announcement that teachers and support staff would be vaccinated from Wednesday, 23 June.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday said more than 580,000 school teachers and education sector workers, regardless of their age, are expected to be vaccinated over the next two weeks until 8 July.

They are expected to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The NASGB’s Mugwena Maluleke said although vaccinations were done voluntarily, it was imperative for teachers to get the jab as they are considered frontline workers.

Maluleke said he hoped every teacher would make use of the opportunity.

“We are fully behind the Department of Basic Education’s (decision) to vaccinate and the support is in line with those children who are coming back (to school), so that teachers feel comfortable and protected.”

