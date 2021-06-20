George police hunt for missing teenage girl

Amildriah Mckenzie is said to have left her home in the Pacaltsdorp area on 12 June and never returned.

CAPE TOWN - George police detectives on Sunday continued their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The police's Chris Spies said, “George SAPS seeks the assistance of the community in the search for 15-year-old Amildriah Mckenzie from Pacaltsdorp. The preliminary investigation into her disappearance reveals that she left her residence on 12 June 2021, and never returned. She was reported missing by her father.”

Further investigations revealed she was last seen near the Conville area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact George SAPS on +2744 803 4744