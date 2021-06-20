Fatherhood not only biological but also social – Zulu holds Father’s Day webinar

The minister held a webinar on the rights and roles of parental figures as the country celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on South Africans to embrace and preserve the many expressions of fatherhood in the country.

Zulu was joined by children and fathers to hear the challenges and successes involved in raising and protecting their families.

She placed a strong emphasis on the wide canvas of fatherhood, as not only biological but also social.

The minister called for society to shift its view of fatherhood as a role encompassing both the breadwinner and caregiver.

“South Africa has even moved beyond the ‘normal’ family. We have moved into describing family in a different way, in the current environment which we face. Today, you have fathers who go and adopt, and they have the children and there is no problem. Therefore, I think we are a nation and country that is seen to be very progressive.”

Zulu says many children in South Africa grow up without the presence of their fathers which she attributed to the nation's violent political past and the legacy of apartheid.

“Fathers and mothers were separated; children were separated so that behavioural change was influenced by that hard time. Now, we seem to be wondering what is happening – it starts there, and it took us to where we are.”

