Brazil records over 500k COVID-related deaths

JOHANNESBURG - Brazil has recorded more than 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths, as thousands take to the streets demanding President Jair Bolsonaro resign.

In the past 24 hours, 2,301 deaths have been confirmed, and experts fear the outbreak may worsen because of government failures.

Brazil has almost 18 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and an average of 2,000 deaths every day.



Bolsonaro has been accused of getting vaccines at a very slow pace and prioritising unproven treatments for COVID-19, as well as questioning whether mask wearing is necessary.

The latest data suggests that just 11% of Brazilians are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, with 29% of the population having received the first dose of a vaccine.

