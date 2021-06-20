All systems go to vaccinate staff this week - WC Education Dept

Staffers in the education sector will be receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson jab starting on Wednesday, 23 June.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department on Sunday said it was all systems go to inoculate its staff this week.

This rollout will continue until 8 July.

Nationally, authorities plan to immunise 582,000 people in this sector.

29 vaccine sites have been set up for education staff to receive their shots this week - this comes as the country continues to ride the third wave of covid-19 infections.

in the province - 546 learners are currently infected, while 148 active cases have been reported among staff at schools.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has welcomed the news that teachers and other education sector staff will now be able to get their jabs...

“Vaccines are a vital tool in our fight against COVID-19. It is crucial that we avoid any further disruptions to our school calendar as our learners are already suffering serious learning losses from the past year. The impact of these losses will be felt by our learners and our economy for many years to come.”



Schafer has urged all eligible residents to assist in making schools safer by getting the jab.

