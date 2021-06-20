Active COVID cases continue to climb as SA rides out 3rd wave

Gauteng accounts for most cases of COVID in the country with 8,403 new cases recoded in the last 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb as South Africa rides out the third wave of the crippling Coronavirus pandemic.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases recorded 4,759 more active cases since Friday night.

This means the country is currently dealing with 110,725 cases of COVID-19 - the eleventh consecutive day that that figure has increased.

Gauteng accounts for most cases of COVID in the country with 8,403 new cases recoded in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing the overall number in the province to over 545,000.

It's followed by the Western Cape with 1,541 new infections recorded in the province in the same 24-hour cycle.

More than 8,600 people have recovered from COVID-19 this weekend, according to the Department of Health.

Since Friday, over 700 more people suffering from COVID have been hospitalised.

Over 2, 137,000 vaccines have been administered across the country among healthcare workers and people aged 60 and older.

