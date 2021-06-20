2 SANDF members, illegal immigrant arrested for transporting illegal cigarettes

Officials at Beitbridge received information about an army vehicle, which was loaded with illicit cigarettes, set to be delivered to an unidentified buyer in Musina.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have arrested two South African National Defence Force members and a civilian, believed to be an illegal immigrant, for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes in a military vehicle.

Two uniformed soldiers and a civilian wearing an army jacket were arrested along the N1 highway during operation on Friday.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the trio will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo has commended the members for swiftly reacting to the information provided and also thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime. Police investigations are continuing.”

