13,575 new COVID cases recorded in SA

JOHANNESBURG – In the last 24 hours, 13,575 new COVID-19 infections have been added to the country's caseload, pushing the number of overall cases of the virus in South Africa to more than 1, 810,000.

It was also reported that 149 people have died from COVID-19 related complications in the last day.

According to records from the health department, the total number of fatalities in the country is now 58,590.

Recoveries recorded since the outbreak are at 90,6% - this translates to over 1, 640,000.

To date, over 2, 137,000 vaccines have been administered across the country among healthcare workers and people aged 60 and older.

