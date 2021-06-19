Go

Will Kaizer Chiefs continue to make history at CAF?

Chiefs take on Wydad Casablanca in Morocco in their first-ever CAF Champions League semi-final from 9 pm.

Kaizer Chiefs Coach Arthur Zwane at a 18 June 2021 press conference ahead of the CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablance on Saturday. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
JOHANNESBURG - Will Kaizer Chiefs continue to make history at the club as they chase CAF Champions League glory?

Amakhosi will be aiming to make their first-ever final in the CAF.

They are just two matches away from a debut final in Africa’s club continental tournament.

Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande said reaching the semi-finals is a milestone.

“Qualifying for group stages is a milestone. As you know, we’ve never reached beyond first round, this season we managed to group stages.”

It is a massive day for the club who will be relying on big performances from senior players like Bernard Parker and Katsande.

