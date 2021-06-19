WC govt to bring 155 public vaccines sites online, from Monday

Premier Alan Winde said the number of sites were slightly fewer than the previous week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Friday said it planned to bring 155 public vaccine sites online, starting on Monday.

He said the number of operational sites was dependent on the vaccine allocation.

“We have 65 sites in the Metro, in the City of Cape Town, and we have 107 sites open in rural districts across the province; and there are 33 sites open in the private sector. We will endeavour to make sure that we keep all of these sites stocked with vaccines.”



He said the province's rollout had been delayed following constraints in the national vaccine supply.

“We were set back with the Johnson & Johnson ruling on those (contaminated) vaccines that had to be destroyed, so the vaccine supply is the inhibiting factor at the moment, however, on the 17th (of June) we received 49,140 vaccines which are to be used next week.”

