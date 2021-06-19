'Schools must stay open' - says Motshekga amid concern over rising COVID cases

On Saturday, Motshekga held a media briefing and provided an update on the basic education sector’s response to the impact of COVID-19 on schooling.

CAPE TOWN –Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga has said schools around the country will remain open despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Saturday, Motshekga held a media briefing and provided an update on the basic education sector’s response to the impact of COVID-19 on schooling.

She said as of next week, teaching staff will be vaccinated and that schools will not close.

“We are of the view that schools must remain open and saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about rising infections. The position that we will be presenting to Cabinet and the national command council is that COVID cases must be handled case by case in a differentiated approach.”

Motshekga says while there are disruptions in the sector -- the majority of schools remain fairly stable.

“Just this week we had reported cases of 100 schools which we disrupted, and in the sector we have more than 25,517. So, which means 25,400 schools remain stable and that is why we are saying let schools and provinces handle any outbreak and not expect that we must shut down the system.”

