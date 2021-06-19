SAA-Takatso deal: PSA calls for urgent meeting to clarify investment

Just over a week ago Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new strategic equity partner for SAA, but already questions have been raised about the consortium and whether it has the required funds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has called for an urgent meeting between unions and management of the employee pension fund regarding investing in South African Airways (SAA).

Earlier reports said the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had invested in the acquisition of a section of SAA by the Takatso Consortium.

However, the PIC said it only held talks with some of the individuals linked with the consortium.

First it was the Democratic Alliance saying Minister Gordhan had a lot to answer on the SAA-Takatso deal, and now unions are also raising eyebrows saying all needs to be revealed.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka, said, “The public servants and trade unions have called a meeting to discuss and hear what the stance is. We want to be informed about what exactly and whether indeed PIC has a stake into Takatso.”

Maleka said the meeting would be held next week and they expected all parties to attend.

At the same time the metal workers union Numsa also slammed Gordhan for not being transparent.

