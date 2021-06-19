SA could end up like Zim, warns Parly, if land saga isn’t resolved

The warning came from Mathole Motshekga, who chairs Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 to make land expropriation without compensation explicit.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Friday warned that not finding a solution to the land question could lead South Africa to a Zimbabwe-like situation.

The committee met on Friday to continue deliberations on the contentious amendment.

Parties have so far not been able to agree on the Amendment Bill where it refers to no compensation, state custodianship of land and the actual need to amend the Constitution itself.

Committee Chairperson Motshekga called for the conclusion of the process and warned that South Africa could become like Zimbabwe.

“If we fail to do so it means that we are opting for a Zimbabwe solution, and it will be a sad day if what happened in Zimbabwe comes to South Africa.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu said his party disagreed with anything that talks about compensation.

“We fundamentally disagree with the ANC’s revised position so anything that will say subject to compensation we are never going to agree to that.”

The parties have agreed to submit revised versions of their submissions and to continue discussions at the next meeting.

