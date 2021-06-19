Police remain on guard in Harrismith as protest violence subsides

This after sections including Tshiame, Khalanyoni, and Makgolokweng village were hit by violent service protests in the last two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State police have said they will maintain a strong presence in Harrismith until they are satisfied that the situation in the area has stabilised.

This after sections including Tshiame, Khalanyoni, and Makgolokweng village were hit by violent service protests in the last two weeks.

A truck was petrol bombed near the N3 while another was hijacked.

Several people were arrested for public violence.

The police's Motantsi Makhele said: “The police deployments are still in the area to monitor the situation. Since yesterday, or in the past 24 hours, we have not received any reports of incidences that took place in the area. The police will be in Harrismith until we are sure that it’s stabilised.”

