Onseepkans authorities welcome hefty sentence for teen rapist

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Onseepkans welcomed the 15-year prison sentence of a man who raped a 16-year-old girl.

Lukas Afrikaner, 52, accosted the victim in July 2019.

He was sentenced in the Pofadder Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The police's Sergio Kock, said, “On the night of 12 July 2019, the 16-year-old victim was on her way home after visiting friends. The accused accosted the victim from behind and dragged her into the mountains where he repeatedly raped her. After raping the victim, Afrikaner left her there and fled the scene.”



Police arrested the man a week later and he remained in custody up until his sentencing this past week.

