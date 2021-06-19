Mozambican poacher sentenced to 23 years in prison

The hefty sentence was handed down by the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG – A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for poaching and other related crimes.

The convicted rhino poacher pleaded guilty to six charges related to rhino poaching after being arrested inside the Kruger National Park in 2016.

National Park's Ike Phaahla, said, “In addition to this conviction of the illegal immigrant from Mozambique, rangers were able to arrest three more suspects in the past seven days and confiscated two high calibre rifles, ammunition and poaching equipment.”

