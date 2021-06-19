Gauteng police intensify efforts to find Ennerdale principal’s killers

Lazarous Baloyi was shot several times in his car in the Buyani Primary School‘s driveway on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday activated a 72-hour plan in their efforts to arrest those behind the killing of the Buyani Primary School principal in Finetown, south of Johannesburg.

Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesuf, who visited the school, reacted with shock to the incident – he said it was clear from video footage that the shooting was a hit.

He said he had earlier received a complaint about Baloyi, questioning his qualifications and management style and other related matters at the school.

The police’s Kay Makhubela, told Eyewitness News, “Police are investigating a case of murder and calling for anyone with information to contact the nearest police station. Our investigation continues.”

The 53-year-old Sadtu leader is the third principal to be killed in the area.

