DBE COVID vaccination drive targets over 580k staff starting next week

The official rollout for teachers will kick off on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, and will continue until 8 July – a day before schools close at the end of the second school term.

CAPE TOWN – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said over 582,000 education staff will have the opportunity to be vaccinated in the sector.

On Friday, 300,000 doses arrived in the country and additional doses are expected early next week.

Motshekga said all adults working in public and independent schools; including teachers, administration staff, school governing body-appointed teachers, and cleaners - irrespective of their age; will have a chance to be vaccinated.

“For the next 10 to 14 days we plan to have almost 582,000 people in the sector vaccinated.”

She said the health and basic education departments, at provincial and district levels, would work together to link schools to the identified vaccination sites.

The minister noted an exclusion criterion in that anyone who contracted COVID-19 in the past 30 days should not be vaccinated. Anyone vaccinated for flu in the past 14 days should not be vaccinated.

“If you have already been vaccinated, like myself, with Pfizer or under the Sisonke Programme you cannot be vaccinated again.”

