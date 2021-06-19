50k WC residents to receive jabs at 155 vaccine sites next week

This comes as the nation grapples with a crippling third wave of COVID-19 infections.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health authorities on Saturday said they planned to inoculate 50,000 residents at 155 vaccine sites next week.

This comes as the nation grapples with a crippling third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The province is currently dealing with over 10,000 active cases while more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised.

Officials had hoped to immunise up to 120,000 people weekly, but said they were limited due to setbacks relating to the national vaccine supply.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, said, “As of Monday, we hope to have 155 of our vaccine sites open across the province. We have 65 sites in the Metro, that’s in the City of Cape Town, and we have 107 sites open in rural districts across the province and there are also 33 sites open in the private sector.”



Winde once again appealed to residents to steer clear of large social gatherings as the number of active cases have spiralled over the last month.

“We need to make sure we avoid any situation of gathering that become a spreader event. You can see how the increase in numbers is having a major effect and we need to make sure we avoid large gatherings.”

