10,510 new COVID cases recorded in SA in last 24 hrs

Additionally, 118 deaths were captured in the past day.

JOHANNESBURG – In the last 24 hours, 10,510 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in SOUTH AFRICA, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to 1,796,000.

Additionally, 118 deaths were captured in the past day with the number of fatalities now sitting at 58,441.

Recoveries recorded since the outbreak are at 90, 8%, which translates to over 1,632,000.

