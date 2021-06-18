Zuma: Kaunda epitomised what African leadership should be

Former president Jacob Zuma, who also spent some time in exile, said that his relationship with Kenneth Kaunda went back a long way.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has joined those paying tribute to Zambia's founding president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Kaunda died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka on Thursday.

Zuma said that Kaunda would always be remembered as one of the leading lights during the frontline era and for housing South Africans seeking refuge while fighting against the apartheid system.

South Africa's former president, who also spent some time in exile, said that their relationship went back a long way.

“He says this man epitomises what African leadership should be. He says this is a man that is very humble and is not a man of pretense, is a man of genuineness, is very humble, and is somebody that means well,” said Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.