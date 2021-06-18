WC to ramp up vaccine programme after receiving large batch of Pfizer jabs

Next week Thursday, the provincial Health Department will receive about 140,000 doses.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it would receive a large tranche of Pfizer doses next week and that would allow the Health Department to ramp up its vaccination programme by the end of June.

To date, the province has received over 240,700 vaccines for Phase 2, of which, more than 213,000 were administered – that’s about 86%.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that the department was unable to reach their target because of a shortage of vaccines.

“Vaccine supply limited our target for last week to 70,000. For that week, we achieved 72,304. We now have the capacity to reach a minimum of 120,000 a week, which is about 24,000 a day. So, if we had the supply, we would have been aiming for 20,000 last week and this week,” he said.

He said that the department was also ready to scale up its vaccine sites, subject to vaccine supply.

There are currently 205 active vaccine sites in the Western Cape.

