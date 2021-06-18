Go

WATCH LIVE: Acting Health Minister gives update on COVID-19

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is briefing the media on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest developments with related to the vaccine rollout.

FILE: Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, 12 June 2021 visiting Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: @GautengHealth.
FILE: Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, 12 June 2021 visiting Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: @GautengHealth.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is briefing the media on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest developments related to the country's vaccine rollout.

WATCH: Acting Health Minister gives update on COVID-19

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA