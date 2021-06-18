Kubayi-Ngubane urges citizens to adhere to COVID regulations as infections rise

Kubayi-Ngubane said too many people are ignoring health protocols. Health department officials this morning shared details of the country's COVID-19 response, the vaccination drive and how they plan to manage the rollout.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has urged South Africans, particularly Gauteng residents, to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

Gauteng has seen a massive spike in new cases being with 7,502 infections having been confirmed in the last 24-hours.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that too many people are ignoring health protocols.

WATCH: Acting Health Minister: You're risking not only your life, but your loved ones too

Health Department officials on Friday morning shared details of the country's COVID-19 response, the vaccination drive and how they planned to manage the rollout.

Government has now roped in the services of defense force medical personnel to help in the coronavirus battle.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the rapid transmission of the virus had put a severe strain on the health system.

“It’s very important for us to look at where we are, and especially my message is to those in Gauteng, but we are monitoring the provinces. Gauteng is becoming one of the areas that we're very, very concerned about," the acting minister said.

Kubayi-Ngubane has urged citizens to play their part in curbing the spread.

"You are risking not only your life, but you are risking the lives of your loved ones and those that you stay with, your colleagues and your friends," she said.

A consignment of 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines has arrived in the country to kick-start the inoculation of teachers and other school staff.

WATCH: Educators and school staff to be vaccinated over a 10-day period

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.