School principal shot dead at Finetown school

JOHANNESBURG - A school principal has been shot and killed in Johannesburg.

It's understood that the shooting happened at Buyani Primary in Finetown on Friday morning.

Details are still sketchy but Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the school later on Friday.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona: "One of our principals in Finetown, at a school called Buyani Primary, was shot dead on the school premises. The incident occurred today."

