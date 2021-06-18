SANDF medical personnel to help with COVID response in Gauteng - Kubayi-Ngubane

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that the SANDF medical team would assist Gauteng from Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that SANDF medical personnel would help with the COVID-19 response in Gauteng.

The province has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections over the last 24-hour period.

The minister, joined by a panel of experts, gave an update on Friday on government's plans to fight the pandemic.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa racked up 11,767 new coronavirus infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

"They will assist us in terms of moving into the hospitals and into the areas where we need healthcare practitioners to assist us, managing. The second area where they will assist us is around mass testing, mass screening in communities and also contact tracing - they will be able to assist us with that."

