SA political parties praise Kaunda for his role in liberating Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Local political parties are paying tribute to Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda.

The well-respected statesman died on Thursday at the age of 97.

Having led his country to independence in 1964, Kaunda served as Zambia's first black president until 1991.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that he’d go down in history as the only head of a sovereign state in the world to have given headquarters to all of Africa's liberation organisations. The party said that he never stole from his nation or left his people in the lurch.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said that Kaunda remained one of the most prominent African liberation stalwarts.

“He was a staunch supporter of the anti-apartheid movement, notwithstanding countless attacks from the apartheid regime and imperialist forces, Kaunda gave refuge to our national liberation movement led by the African National Congress," the SACP's Alex Mashilo said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who met Kaunda in 1974, credited him for the idea behind the establishment of his political party.

He also reflected on their most recent reunion in 2019.

“Dr Kaunda made a public statement reaffirming his own role in the founding of Inkatha and his words speak so clearly of his great leadership and commitment to freedom,” the elderly leader said.

