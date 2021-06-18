SA accounts for 43% of COVID-19 infections in Africa - WHO Africa

WHO regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, has urged countries to ramp up their management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa accounts for 43% of new coronavirus cases being recorded on the African continent.

So said the World Health Organisation Africa, which addressed the resurgence in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Around 136,000 people have lost their lives to the disease, while more than five million have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“At the continental level, we're seeing a rise in cases similar to the first wave peak in July 2020 and about 50% of the second wave peak in January 2021,” Moeti said.

Moeti said that so far, less than 1% of Africa’s population had received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“Africa's rollout is picking up speed, with over 5 million doses administered in the past five days, compared to around 3.5 million doses per week for the past three weeks. Almost 12 million people are now fully vaccinated,” she said.

She said that the rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities was an urgent wake-up call to countries lagging behind to ramp up vaccination capacity.

“`Rapidly expand vaccination sites to reach priority groups, and to respond to community concerns at the same time. Seven African countries have already used 100% of the vaccines they received through Covax, and seven more have used over 80%."

