Pocket squares, perfumes and jeans: Gigaba admits to being a Fabiani man

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said he loved Fabiani pocket squares, perfumes and jeans - and he once modelled for the company - but it was not true that he bought their merchandise with cash from the Guptas.

Gigaba is on Friday denying accounts of various witnesses who said he lived a lavish-cash-lifestyle courtesy of the Gupta family.

He denies that he travelled with his wife Norma Mngoma, who said on one occasion, Ajay Gupta was also present.

Gigaba denies that he bought and owns about 200 suits, or that he wined and dined former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe several times at a high-end restaurant in Sandton and paid cash.

Hut he admits he has an eye for style - especially Fabiani.

“They’ve got beautiful pocket squares, great perfume and jeans. I’m not trying to advertise them but they’re quite a good brand.”

