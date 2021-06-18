Nehawu calls for aggressive messaging from govt to drive home COVID-19 protocols

'We should have been running a real aggressive educational awareness program that targets society so that society does not take COVID-19 for granted. We know there are things that have been done but that’s not enough,' said the union’s seneral secretary, Zola Sapetha.

CAPE TOWN - Government should intensify its messaging to hammer home COVID-19 safety protocols.

That's the advice from health workers' union Nehawu.

Some lockdown curbs have been heightened as infections run rampant.

