MK Council welcomes its disbandment, slams MKMVA's defiance

The two have struggled to organise a joint elective conference as per the Nasrec 2017 resolutions in order to focus their energies on the welfare of former combatants.

JOHANNESBURG - The MK Council has welcomed a directive from the African National Congress (ANC) for both itself and the Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) to be disbanded.

It's also hit out at the MKMVA's defiance of the instruction, calling it unfounded and baseless.

This week, a meeting between ANC top officials and the two warring associations collapsed after MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe attempted to question the party's decision to dissolve the structures.

The two have struggled to organise a joint elective conference as per the Nasrec 2017 resolutions in order to focus their energies on the welfare of former combatants.

The MK Council was born at the height of calls for former President Jacob Zuma and his national executive council to step down while the MKMVA has largely been seen as a mouthpiece for Zuma and his associates.

READ: ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband

The MK Council said the ANC setting up a preparatory committee was encouraging.

Former members of the MKMVA understand command and control, this a basic understanding that Gregory Nthatisi – a former MK commissar and member of the MK Council - said Maphatsoe showed to be lacking this week.

“What came before us and them was not a request, it was an instruction.”

The MK Council has thrown its weight behind the new structure set up by the ANC’s national working committee; its task is to unite the different factions of the former liberation army.

Last week, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte also expressed concern over the welfare of former combatants, saying they had not been getting the necessary care they deserved.

Nthatisi echoes similar sentiments, saying this should be the only issue the two must worry about.

“The only agenda that must really dominate between the two of us is to work towards a common goal to have an MK formation, taking the mandate from the mother body, which is the ANC.”

The groups have also been instructed to submit two members each to participate in the preparatory committee.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.