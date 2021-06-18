Lesufi believes the killing of Finetown school principal was a hit

The principal - who has now been identified as Lazarus Baloyi - was shot dead on the school premises on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the killing of the principal at the Buyani Primary School at Finetown.

The motive for his killing isn't known yet, but Lesufi believes it may have been a hit.

He has called on law enforcement agencies to use all their resources to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

“I appreciate the police’s thoroughness in investigating this matter and their commitment to hunt down the killer or the person that hired the killer.”

At the same time, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has called for prompt and decisive action in finding those who killed the principal.

Sadtu has urged the national Department of Education to strengthen security in schools.

Provincial secretary Tseliso Ledimo said: “Schools should be safe havens for our children and the workers. We call on the la enforcement to act swiftly in brining the culprits to book.”

