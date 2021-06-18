Late Kenneth Kaunda was a servant to all, says ANC's Mac Maharaj

African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mac Maharaj described the icon as a man of immense sensitivity with a deep sense of humanity and love for the people of this continent, as well as the cause of freedom, further describing him as a servant to all.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mac Maharaj said that Zambia's iconic Kenneth Kaunda carried Kwame Nkrumah's message of a united Africa in his heart.

Maharaj has lauded the late statesman, who after gaining independence for his own country, turned his efforts towards helping to free other southern African countries.

Maharaj said that Kaunda's people paid both an economic and military price for this decision and when South Africa gained its freedom, he celebrated with it without making any demands.

Kaunda died on Thursday at the age of 97 just a few days after being hospitalised.

Kenneth Kaunda formed part of the second generation in Africa’s path towards freedom and for Maharaj, even among those African greats, he stood out.

“A freedom fighter, a star in the galaxy of stars that has left the African sky. And today, the African sky is so much dimmer,” Maharaj said.

He described the icon as a man of immense sensitivity, with a deep sense of humanity and love for the people of this continent, as well as the cause of freedom, further describing him as a servant to all. Maharaj said this could be displayed at evening banquets at State House.

“And he would be handing out the plates to each of his guests, so that they should be given food and fed first. He would be the last to receive his plate of food," Maharaj remembered.

Maharaj said that like Kaunda, people should put personal interests last and leave a legacy of being more human when dealing with others.

