KZN police arrest suspect for murder of lesbian woman Anele Bhengu

The 21-year-old lesbian woman was murdered on Sunday in an apparent hate crime.

The body of Anele Bhengu was discovered on 13 June 2021 in a ditch near a school in the KwaMakhutha community, south of Durban. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for the murder of Anele Bhengu.

The 21-year-old lesbian woman was murdered on Sunday in an apparent hate crime.

Her body was dumped in a ditch in Kwa-Makhuta.

Police said that they arrested a 39-year-old man in Gcilima on the south coast on Thursday.

He's due to appear in court soon.

