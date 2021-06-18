KZN police arrest suspect for murder of lesbian woman Anele Bhengu
The 21-year-old lesbian woman was murdered on Sunday in an apparent hate crime.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for the murder of Anele Bhengu.
Her body was dumped in a ditch in Kwa-Makhuta.
Police said that they arrested a 39-year-old man in Gcilima on the south coast on Thursday.
He's due to appear in court soon.
